SSE (SSE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSE (LON: SSE):

1/20/2020 – SSE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2020 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,461 ($19.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,369 ($18.01).

12/19/2019 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – SSE had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – SSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/11/2019 – SSE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/4/2019 – SSE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Sse Plc has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,502 ($19.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,436.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,266.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

