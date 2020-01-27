Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0779 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $31,561.00 and $526.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00121167 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,365,460 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

