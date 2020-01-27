Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lowered to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBLK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $784.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,248,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 114,304,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,326 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 11,703,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 16,608,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

