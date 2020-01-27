Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.19.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,138,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

