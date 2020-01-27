Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 264,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 38,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.16. 6,746,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

