Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0644

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $2,660.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,590,371 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

