StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,241,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 256,471 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in StealthGas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in StealthGas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in StealthGas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GASS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.14. 43,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $128.40 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.51.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

