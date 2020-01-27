StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

StealthGas stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.51. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,241,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 256,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

