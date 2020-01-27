Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.49 on Monday. Steel Connect has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

