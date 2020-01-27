Steem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $60.82 million and $1.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,034.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.59 or 0.04109620 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00712673 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,364,701 coins and its circulating supply is 358,390,607 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Upbit, Bithumb, RuDEX, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.