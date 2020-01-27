Stellar (XLM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $353.40 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $353.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Indodax, Stellarport and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,058,702,009 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, Ovis, Koineks, Cryptomate, ABCC, Gate.io, Kraken, Upbit, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, Liquid, Koinex, RippleFox, Exrates, OTCBTC, CEX.IO, BCEX, Exmo, Binance, C2CX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Kryptono, Bitfinex, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Bitbns, BitMart, CoinEgg, Kuna, HitBTC, Stronghold, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

