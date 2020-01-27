SThree plc (LON:STEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.20

SThree plc (LON:STEM) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of STEM traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 373.50 ($4.91). 355,607 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $495.84 million and a PE ratio of 13.20. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 379 ($4.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

Separately, HSBC boosted their price objective on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total value of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

