Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,064 shares of company stock worth $2,755,557 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

