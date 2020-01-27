Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (ADBE, APD, BNS, CNP, DTE, JNPR, NI, RL, SAIC, SBGL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 27th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $139.00 price target on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a positive rating.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

