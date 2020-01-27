Storj Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Storj has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, IDEX and Liquid. Storj has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and $578,235.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Binance, Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin, Upbit, IDAX, Ethfinex, Huobi, ABCC, Gate.io, Liquid, Poloniex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

