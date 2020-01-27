Storm (STORM) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Storm has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, YoBit, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Coinrail, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

