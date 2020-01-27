Stratis Market Cap Hits $34.02 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003795 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinrail and Bittylicious. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $34.02 million and $678,762.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007208 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026199 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,659,515 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Upbit, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

