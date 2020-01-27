Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Update

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 652,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 248,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

