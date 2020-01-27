Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Achieves $1.81 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $594.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitbns, COSS and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.03343655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, COSS, Bitbns, Kyber Network, OKEx, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

