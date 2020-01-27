Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Update

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 228,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SPH remained flat at $$22.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

