Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at $659,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 51.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at $26,266,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

