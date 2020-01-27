Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE BX opened at $62.21 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

