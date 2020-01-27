Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.17% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.