Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 64.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.