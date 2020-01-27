Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after buying an additional 185,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $136.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

