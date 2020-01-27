Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,684 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $157.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

