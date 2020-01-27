Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

