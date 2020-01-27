Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $130.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.99. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

