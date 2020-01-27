Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $186.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $178.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

