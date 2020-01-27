Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.93 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. S&P Equity Research raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $135.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last 90 days.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.