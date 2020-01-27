Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PEAK opened at $37.00 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.