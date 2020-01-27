Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after buying an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,630,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

ES stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $92.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

