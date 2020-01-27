Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 11,736 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in HP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $21.98 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.