Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 474 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $272.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.94. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

