Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,829 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $191.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

