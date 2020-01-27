Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,594 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,192,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $12,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NUE opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

