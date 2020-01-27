Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,450. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

