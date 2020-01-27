SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Cadence Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CADE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE CADE opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

