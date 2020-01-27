S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of SANW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.26. 7,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.37. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

