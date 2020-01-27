Swarm (SWM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Swarm has a market cap of $1.63 million and $1,351.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.