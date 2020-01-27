Swipe Market Capitalization Achieves $122.73 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00021020 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market cap of $122.73 million and $18.61 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.03370407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00197769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00124583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.