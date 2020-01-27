SyncFab 1-Day Volume Hits $215,952.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. SyncFab has a market cap of $138,396.00 and $215,952.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,017,632 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

