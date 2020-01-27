Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to at SunTrust Banks

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SunTrust Banks to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

