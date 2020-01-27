T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Update

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of TMUS opened at $81.58 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

