TajCoin (TAJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, TajCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $8,866.00 and $5.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.01272967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050774 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00208430 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00071633 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001885 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,198,702 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

