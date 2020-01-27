TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.05. 30,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,989. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.