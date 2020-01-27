Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $116.15. 406,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

