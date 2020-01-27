TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

