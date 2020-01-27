TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 28,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $174.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

