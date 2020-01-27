TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for TD Ameritrade in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMTD. TheStreet downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gabelli downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,668,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.